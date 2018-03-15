Congress, TDP clash in Rajya Sabha, House adjourned

New Delhi : The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday amid sharp exchanges between former Union Minister from the TDP, Y.S. Chowdary, and the Congress members over the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 under the UPA government.

Chowdary, along with another Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member Ashok Gajapathi Raju, resigned from the Union Cabinet a few days back to protest against the alleged “injustice” being meted out to Andhra Pradesh by denying the state special category status.

The TDP is a partner in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but has of late accused the BJP of going back on its words vis-a-vis granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The Centre, however, has said that it has been providing all the required financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh in various forms.

Minutes after the House met for the day, Chowdary stood up to explain to the House why he resigned from the government, as per Rule 241 of the Upper House’s procedures.

As per the said Rule, a member has to read out from the text that he has to submit to the Chair beforehand.

However, in his remarks Chowdary deviated from the text as he blamed the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of going ahead with the bifurcation of Andhra state into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh “hastily, unjustly and unscientifically”.

This, and other sharp remarks from Chowdary, created a furore in the Congress benches and some of its members came near the Chair’s podium to protest against Chowdary’s remarks.

Amid the ruckus, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Earlier, the House paid homage to its former member Hamida Habibullah who passed away two days back aged 101 years. (IANS)