CBSE Class 12 paper ‘leak’: Delhi government orders probe

New Delhi: Following complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ordered an inquiry into it on Thursday.

“Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with the CBSE,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

The Minister also said that swift action must be taken so that hard-working students do not suffer due to the “negligence of the Central Board of Secondary Education”. (IANS)