Air India’s Twitter glitch: probe launched

New Delhi: National carrier Air India on Thursday said that it has “restored” its official Twitter handle after it was hacked.

According to a senior airline official, Air India has commenced its investigation into the matter.

“The official Twitter handle has been restored (after it was hacked). We have commenced our investigation into the matter,” the official told IANS here.

Hackers broke into the Air India’s official Twitter account early on Thursday, posting messages in Turkish language, including flight cancellation announcements.

They changed the official handle @airindiain to @airindiaTR.

“Last minute important announcement. All our flights have been cancelled. From now on, we will fly with Turkish Airlines,” read one of the messages from the hackers.

The group “I ayyAldAzt” claimed to be a Turkish Cypriot Army on their Twitter handle.

“Your account has been hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim. Your DM correspondence and important data have been captured,” read another tweet before the official Air India Twitter handle was restored.

Air India has 1,46,000 followers on Twitter. (IANS)