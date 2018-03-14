Workshop on traditional music begins in Baghmara

TURA: A workshop on crafting and traditional musical instruments and playing technique organised by the Arts and Culture Department, Shillong began on Wednesday at Rangku Memorial Girls’ Secondary School in Baghmara of South Garo Hills District.

Deputy Commissioner, S N Marak who was the Chief Guest inaugurated the workshop where students and Youth organizations took part.

Speaking on the occasion, Marak highlighted​ the importance of traditional music and said that it was high time that the younger generation were imparted with such knowledge on traditional music.

The four-day -long workshop will include training on playing and using of traditional musical instruments like chigring, sarenda, dama and many others.

During the workshop, resource person Diwal M Sangma of Rombagre will teach the participants the art of playing and crafting the chigring and sarenda while Saturbirth M Sangma and Shri Rahul R Marak of Baghmara will be teaching playing techniques​ for dama or drums and other traditional musical instruments.