UDP to hold introspection over poll debacle

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) which could win only six seats out of the 35 seats it contested in the last state Assembly polls, is meeting later this month to review the party’s poll debacle.

The UDP leader, Bindo M Lanong said that they would meet within this month to assess what went wrong with the party even as he alleged that one of the factors for UDP not doing well in many constituencies was the use of money power by other parties.

“The Election Commission should take serious note of it or else it will be a mockery of everything,” he said while adding that some parties including UDP may even lodge a complaint with the Commission in this regard.

On being asked about UDP’s decision to support a NPP- led coalition which has BJP in it, he said that the plan of the UDP was to remove Congress from the Government and the party had continuously attacked the Congress due to its failure and corruption.

“So how can we turn around and go with Congress,” he said while maintain that the UDP had to go with somebody and it was NPP which was the alternative party

He also said that UDP supported the NPP in the formation of the Government adding that it was BJP with two MLAs which decided to support the coalition.

“If people had voted for us, there was no reason for us to have alliance with NPP or any other party,” he said.

The recently concluded 2018 Assembly did not yield positive results for the party as party secured only six seats while the senior leaders of the party including Bindo Lanong, Paul Lyngdoh, Jemino Mawthoh and even sitting MLA from Mawlai, Metbah Lyngdoh losing the elections.

When asked about the ongoing tussle in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, Lanong said that they would look into the matter and they cannot comment anything on the matter right now.