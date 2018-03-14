Syiem faces ouster threat as KHADC chief

SHILLONG: The hurdles for PN Syiem, who suffered a humiliating loss in the Assembly elections from Mawsynram, are far from over as the chief executive member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council is facing a possible ouster.

Sources said as many as 20 MDCs, including those who had contested the Assembly elections from the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), have joined hands to remove him as the chief executive member.

Besides the MDCs of the PDF, sources revealed that MDCs of four other political parties are involved in this move to oust Syiem.

According to sources, the MDCs are not happy with him since many of them were not given equal schemes from the centrally allocated Rs 33 crore.

Sources also alleged that Syiem had given work orders to contractors who were close to him.

The MDCs are planning to move a no-confidence motion against Syiem during the upcoming Budget Session of the Council. They have proposed the name of KHADC chairman LG Nongsiej for the post of CEM, the sources said.

When contacted, Syiem downplayed it as “rumours” and said the PDF is united. “All the regional parties, including UDP and PDF, are supporting the MDA government and they should support the PDF coalition in the council as well. We have discussed the matter,” he added.

Syiem also blamed the Congress for creating confusion saying the party lost badly and they are going to lose badly in the upcoming KHADC as well as the Lok Sabha polls.

When asked about the allegations that he did not share the schemes under central funds equally, Syiem said KHADC lost central funds for 2016-17 due to the delay in implementing the funds for 2015-16 and this is the reason the Executive Committee had to quickly implement schemes so that they don’t lose funds for 2018-19.

Crucial PDF meet today

Stating that the party despite being a new entrant in the electoral battlefield managed to secure four seats, Syiem said after this convincing victory, he wants to leave the CEM post and concentrate more on party activities and a very crucial meeting is scheduled on Wednesday in this regard.