Shillong may get state-of-art cancer centre

SHILLONG: With the alarming rise in cancer cases in the state, the government proposed to set up a state-of-the-art cancer care centre in the city with a plan to make it a hub for the entire North East.

This was informed by Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Pravin Bakshi who spoke as the chief guest at a cancer awareness programme held at Shillong Commerce College on Tuesday.

A ‘Run and Ride Against Cancer’ was organised by Tata Trusts and Cachar Cancer Hospital in 10 cities in the North East. The bikers will cover 2,100 km. Bakshi pointed out that non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, stroke and cancer are significantly rising in India.

He added that the Centre plans to designate health sub-centres as health and wellness centres by 2022.

Speaking about cancer treatment, he said, “Counselling is very crucial.”

Esophageal cancer common in state

Meanwhile, Caleb Harris, Assistant Professor, Surgical Oncology, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) said that esophageal (food pipe) cancer is the common type of cancer in Meghalaya as the high rate of population here consume tobacco, alcohol and betelnut. He said that chewing tobacco is damaging in case of constipation or otherwise, adding “It is myth that kwai (betel-nut) is safe since it has been in existence since a long time and the ancestors used to consumed it as well. But it is not safe.” Harris added that cancer could be fate or choice. “The best thing is to prevent. Asked yourself whether you want cancer or not,” Harris questioned the crowd. As per the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) 2016-17, 47 per cent of all adults in Meghalaya either smoke tobacco or use smokeless tobacco, whereas national average is 28.6 per cent.