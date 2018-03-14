P N Syiem ‘wanted’ to step down as KHADC CEM

SHILLONG: Chairman of People’s Democratic Front (PDF), PN Syiem, admitted that he wanted to step down from the post of Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) to concentrate on PDF party activities.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Syiem said, “It is true that I wanted to step down and hand over the post to a successor as I have held the post of CEM for not less than 3 years.”

Stating that the party won four seats given the short duration of preparation for election, he said he wanted to give his time to organization of the party as well as to clarify on the Rs 32 crore misappropriation allegation by the opposition members in KHADC.

On the other hand, he downplayed the demand of 20 MDCs to topple him as “rumours.” “There is no threat,” he categorically said.

He added that he would continue as Parliamentary Party (PP) leader of PDF in the wake of a unanimous decision taken by PDF MDCs.