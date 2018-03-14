News Capsule

Whole-meal Atta released

The Deputy Commissioner of Supply, East Khasi Hills District, has informed that whole-meal atta (Tide Over) for all Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families, Priority House Holds (PHH) and Non-NFSA in urban and rural areas has been released for January and February.

PHH, AAY Rice released

The Deputy Commissioner of Supply, West Garo Hills, has informed that PHH and AAY rice for the month of March has been released. PHH and AAY Rice as prescribed by the government will be distributed on a scale of 5kg per head per month for PHH beneficiaries and 35kg per card per month for AAY Rice beneficiaries under NFSA, 2013 at the rate of Rs. 3per kg.

Nominations for Award

Intending individuals from East Khasi Hills District who desire their names to be recommended to the Government for the Gandhi Prize award are required to send their nominations to the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong on or before the April 2. Detailed information may be obtained from the district website: http://eastkhasihills.gov.in. The Award is open to all persons regardless of nationality, race, creed or sex.

Club donates toilets

As part of its social welfare activities, Inner Wheel Club of Shillong has constructed three toilets for girls in Ruprekha Parishad Secondary School in Polo and H. Elias Memorial Higher Secondary School. The toilets were inaugurated on the March 8 and 9.