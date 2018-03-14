Mukul elected Opp leader

SHILLONG: The Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday notified former chief minister Mukul Sangma as the Leader of the Opposition.

The post of Leader of the Opposition goes to the largest opposition party in the Assembly. Despite emerging as the single largest party with 21 seats, the Congress is in the opposition.

An official source said NPP MLA Agatha Sangma was appointed as government chief whip and Congress legislator PT Sawkmie as opposition chief whip.

The government chief whip gets the status and rank of a Cabinet minister.