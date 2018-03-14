MEPA condemns attack on scribes by Assam police

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Editors and Publishers Association (MEPA) has condemned the Assam Police for high handedness and manhandling journalists at Kolasib District of Mizoram.

Earlier, Assam police personnel have assaulted few scribes from the state of Mizoram while they were covering a report on border dispute.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the MEPA said journalists have their own liberty to be present on such uneasy situation and Assam Police, should have allowed them to perform their duty freely. The association demanded Assam Government to set up an enquiry and punish the bad elements, who have tarnished the image of the state police. “MEPA extends its support to our journalist friends in Mizoram and wishes for their fast recovery of the injured persons,” the statement said.