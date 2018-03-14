Kharkutta MLA seeks fund from CM to develop area

TURA: National People’s Party (NPP) MLA from Kharkutta, Rupert Momin, has written to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma seeking the allotment of funds for infrastructure development in different sectors under his constituency.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, the MLA sought funds under Community and Rural Development (C&RD Block), for electrification of office buildings, internet connection and the supply of hygienic drinking water.

Momin apprised the CM on the need to construct RCC bridges along several roads under his constituency which include Kentra to Dainadubi bridge over Manda River, Adokgre to Mingkrak bridge over Pakrek River, Adokgre to Dilma Adap Sakware bridge over Bongbong river, Baksalpara bridge at Chibongga, Upper Jambal bridge over Chekreng River, Konchikol Apal bridge over Rongkil river and Rajasimla Mongsi bridge over Rongkil river.

Besides bridges, Momin also sought fund for the black topping of Chotcholja to Watregittim, Chotcholja to Silki, Megam A’kong to Baksalpara via Rateka, Dilma Adap to Dapolpara, Mendima to Majipara and Chotcholja to Bolsaldam roads.

With regard to education, Momin sought the establishment of a Graduate College at Kharkutta, inclusion of Science stream at United Kharkutta Government Higher Secondary School and upgradation of Adokgre Deficit Secondary School to Higher Secondary level (Arts Stream).

In terms of medical infrastructure Momin raised the need to upgrade the Kharkutta PHC to CHC, Chilpara Sub Centre to PHC, creation of Sub Centre at Rangket under Adokgre CHC and a Clinical Laboratory.

Other infrastructural requirements in the constituency according to Momin, include establishment of AYUSH centre and Skill development training centre, installation of ATMs opening new bank branches, development of several tourist spots, construction of mini shopping complexes at two different locations, construction of mini stadium and indoor stadium, construction and renovation of several office buildings including inspection bungalows and establishment of information and science centres besides many others.