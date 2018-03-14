GIS laboratory inaugurated at St Edmund’s College

SHILLONG: The Department of Geography, St. Edmund’s College, Shillong on Wednesday formally inaugurated the new Remote Sensing and Geographical Information System (GIS) Laboratory in the department.

The laboratory was inaugurated by P.L.N. Raju, Director of North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), Nongsder, Umiam along with the principal of the college Dr. Sylvanus Lamare.

Speaking on the occasion, Raju in his maiden visit to the college lauded the institution for being the oldest college providing quality education to students from the state and the region.

He highlighted on the application of RS & GIS on various fields like assessing land use changes, town planning, traffic management, drainage system, watershed management, soil management, climate change etc.

He even urged the students to use technology to facilitate in mapping designs and uses, adding that India has now taken giant leaps into Space Science where Indian satellites like INSAT satellites, Meteorological satellites are providing data for dissemination

“Satellite imageries are available at even 20 meters resolution to even see how the campus looks like and if you see imageries over time period you’ll see how much changes it had undergone over the years’ he said.

The NESAC Director also released the Department Magazine entitled ‘Geographia’ 2017.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Dr Sylvanus Lamare, Principal, G. L. Kharkongor, Associate Professor and IQAC Coordinator, Mark Ford among others.