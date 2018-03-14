Bust of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee defaced in Assam

Attn: EDITOR/NEWS DESK

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP in the state sees red over the act of vandalism in which a bust of the BJP ideologue Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was deface on Tuesday night at Kokrajhar Town on Bodoland in western Assam by unidentified miscreants prompting condemnation from various quarters in the state.

The bust is located near Rabindra Nagar Flyover in Kokrajhar. The ruling BJP in the state has condemned the incident and demanded the culprits be brought to the book within 24 hours.

Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police, Rajen Singh said investigation to the incident was started and efforts was on to identify the culprits. “The police are ready to register a case suo moto as no organisation has so far filed a case against the incident”, said SP Rajen Singh.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the act of vandalism that led to defacing of the bust of noted political thinker and academician Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Rabindra Nagar of Kokrajhar town.

Sonowal said that the incident was very condemnable and the government would not tolerate such incident. He also directed the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar district to take stern action and book the miscreants who were involved in the shameful act.

The chief minister has issued directives to all the district administrations in the state to mount vigil to prevent recurrence of such incident in the state.

The vandalism and destruction of a number of statues of leading personalities have been noticed of late all over the country after it started with the BJP workers in Tripura bringing down a statute of communist icon Vladimir Lenin, at Belonia in South Tripura on March 5 last following the party storming into power in the state putting an end to the 25-year-long Left rule in the state.