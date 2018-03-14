At the helm of power with little education

SHILLONG: It does not take high qualification to be at the power point of a state, or at least not in Meghalaya where some of the lawmakers holding plum Cabinet berths have not gone beyond the boundary of high school.

Apart from Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the qualifications of other Cabinet members as mentioned in their affidavits are unimpressive.

For instance, new Commerce and Industries Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar could only finish higher secondary. He was the 2000 HSSLC batch.

Senior Cabinet minister Prestone Tynsong, who is the PWD Minister, has a BCom degree from NEHU. He passed out in 1989. Another prominent leader, Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek’s highest qualification is Pre-University Arts which he completed from St Anthony’s College in 1986.

Comingone Ymbon, who is also a PWD Minister, has studied till Class IX at Shangpung Presbyterian School.

Samlin Malngiang, who is looking after the PHE Department, is an Arts graduate from NEHU. He passed out of the university in 2006.

Hamletson Dohling, a first-time MLA who bagged the plum post of Urban Affairs, is a BA (Major Khasi) from St Anthony’s College. He was the batch of 1997.

Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh did Bachelors Preparatory Programme under Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in 2014. The youngest minister, Kyrmen Shylla looking after Social Welfare, is a matriculate from Khliehriat Higher Secondary School in 2004.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has done BSc (Hons) from St Edmund’s College. He completed studies in 1990.

Mebtah Lyngdoh, who is the Minister in charge of Excise Registration, Taxation Stamps besides Tourism, completed Pre University (First Year), Science, from Shankardev College in 1988.

The chief minister is the saving grace. He is an MBA and did BBA from Imperial College, University of London. His brother and Home Minister James Sangma is a BA from Ramdas College, New Delhi, but the affidavit filed by the minister in 2013 said he also had an MA degree which he did in 2004.

Crorepati ministers

Eight out of the 12 ministers in the newly-formed government are ‘crorepatis’ with average assets of the whole Cabinet estimated to be Rs 13.07 crore, a study by the Association for Democratic Reforms has revealed.

According to the report, the minister with the highest declared total assets is Metbah Lyngdoh from Mairang constituency with assets worth Rs 87.26 crore, followed by Comingone Ymbon (Raliang) with Rs 26.39 crore and Lahkmen Rymbui (Amlarem) with Rs 11.21 crore.