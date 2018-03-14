Ampareen taunts ‘khichdi’ govt

SHILLONG: The new government led by the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) is a “khichdi” of ideologies, opposition MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh has said.

Speaking to The Shillong Times here recently at her residence, Lyngdoh said the allies — NPP, HSPDP, BJP and UDP — have different ideologies and “it is a total mix-up”.

“It will be interesting to see whose ideology gets top priority or will the alliance come up with their own priorities,” she added.

Talking about the new alliance, the three-time MLA pointed out that BJP with only two seats has even gone to the extent of staking claim for forming the government. “We did not expect that a two-member party would take control of the entire situation.”

According to Lyngdoh, most people in the state are in shock and trying to absorb the hard reality that BJP with mere two seats have stake the claim to form the government.

Lyngdoh also feared that with the new government, important issues like the inner line permit would suffer whereas the previous MUA government was close to resolving the issue with entry and exit points and other regulatory measures.

She also raised concern over the ongoing boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya saying, “With the Assam government playing such a big role in the formation of the government here, whether we will now have to compromise on all those discussions which we had for seven years.”

The former minister expressed her happiness to be in the opposition and vowed to keep the government on its toes. “The Congress party is here to stay,” she said.

Lyngdoh also castigated the regional parties while maintaining that most of them had made big promises of not having any alliance with the BJP but the consequence of events post March 3 gave a different picture.