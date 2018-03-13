Three Santhal militants arrested in Kokrajhar

GUWAHATI: Three militants belonging to the anti-talks faction of National Santhal Liberation Army (NSLA) were apprehended by a joint team of Army, CRPF and Assam Police in Kokrajhar on the night of March 12.

Three insurgents were identified as the outfit’s self-styled commander in chief, Dipak Hembrom and the two other cadres namely Bincy Murmu alias Maranda and Sibastin Soren.

Search of the apprehended militants led to recovery of one pistol along with live ammunitions and other incriminating documents including stamps and demand notes. All three insurgents, particularly Dipak Hembrom, have numerous joint cases of extortion and other anti-national activities pending against them.