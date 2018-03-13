News Capsule

Women’s Day

The Shillong Law College NSS unit organised an awareness programme on March 8, on account of International Women’s Day in collaboration with the Seng Longkmie of Pynursla Pullun. The programme was attended by headman D. Khongthaw, Seng Longkmie president, members and others. During the interaction session, they insisted that such programme be organised in other rural areas.

Marathon

The Rotary Club of Shillong is organising a Marathon Run. It will be presented in Sohra, as ‘The Sohra Marathon, An AdventuRe in the Rain’. It will be flagged off on August 25 with 4 different race events: The full marathon of 42.2 km, half marathon of 21.1 km, 10 km beginners run and a 5 km fun run.

Celebration

Rilang Children’s Home on Saturday celebrated the Rilang & Thanksgiving Day celebration as a sign of gratitude. Chairperson of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, M Kharkongor was the chief guest and the guest of honour was Dr L Sawian, Chairperson of Child Welfare committee East Khasi Hills. The chief guest motivated, encouraged and wished all the children to become successful in life.