Meghalaya govt proposes to set up cancer care centre in Shillong

SHILLONG: With the alarming rise of cancer cases in the state, the state government proposed to set up a state-of-the-art cancer care centre in Shillong with a plan to make it a hub for the entire North East.

This was informed by Secretary of health and family welfare, government of Meghalaya, Pravin Bakshi who spoke as the chief guest at the “run and ride against cancer,” at Shillong Commerce College organized by Tata Trusts and Cachar Cancer Hospital involving a group of bikers.

‘A run and ride against cancer’ has been planned in ten cities of the region covering 2100 km journey where the bikers halt.

Bakshi pointed out that burden of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, stroke and cancer is significantly rising in India.

He added that the Central government which plans to designate health sub-centres as health and wellness centres by 2022 with health and wellness as the key word.

Speaking about cancer treatment, he said, “Counseling part is very crucial.”