MDA govt a mixture of ideologies:Ampareen

SHILLONG: Former Urban Affairs Minister and Opposition MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh has termed the incumbent MDA as a Government with “Khichdi ” of so many ideologies.

Speaking to The Shillong Times here recently in her residence, Lyngdoh said that the different partners of the government like NPP, HSPDP, BJP and UDP had their own ideologies and it was total mixup of the ideologies.

“ It will be interesting to see whose ideology will be given top priority or will the alliance come up with their own priorities,” she said

Expressing her happiness to be an opposition member, Lyngdoh said that Congress party was here to stay and they would give a tough time to the ruling MDA in the Assembly and keep it on its toes.

Expressing her surprise over the fact that the BJP with mere two seats have even gone to the extent of staking the claim for forming the Government, she added, “ We did not expect that a two member party would take control of the entire situation .”

According to Lyngdoh, most people in the state are in shock and trying to absorb the hard reality that BJP with mere two seats have staked the claim to form the Government.

Lyngdoh also feared that with the new Government, some important issues of the state would take huge setback like the issue of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) even as she added that the previous MUA Government had reached very close to resolving the issue with setting up of entry and exit points and other regulatory emasures.

She also expressed concern over the inresolved boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya saying, “ With Assam Government playing such a big role in the formation of the Government here, whether we will now have to compromise on all those discussions which we had for seven years. “

She also castigated the regional parties while maintaining that most of the regional parties in the state had made big promises of not having any alliance with the BJP but the consequence of events post March 3 gives a totally different picture.