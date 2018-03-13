Drishti not taking charge of GNLA: Ex-rebels

SHILLONG: The claims of GNLA sympathisers about ULFA deputy commander-in-chief and bomb expert Drishti Rajkhowa taking control of the Garo outfit have been dismissed by the eight rebels who surrendered on Sunday.

Addressing the media here on Monday afternoon after formally laying down weapons at the police headquarters here, the former cadres said the ULFA leader fled from the hideout three days after Sohan D Shira’s death without informing anyone.

After Shira was killed in the gun battle at Dobu Achakpek’s Bawanggre area on February 24, the cadres had fled to a remote area called Suanggre on the West Khasi Hills border.

Rajkhowa decided to part ways from the new hideout between Nongshram and Shallang.

“He was disturbed by the killing of his close friend and blamed us for poor sentry duty. He said there is no guarantee of one’s life under such poor sentry duty,” revealed GNLA cadre Rahul (Nikam).

A day before fleeing, the ULFA leader had asked them to remain united and continue their struggle. In the same night, he left with his bodyguard without informing any of the GNLA cadres.