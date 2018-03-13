Basaiawmoit resignation yet to be accepted by HSPDP

SHILLONG: The resignation of Ardent Basaiawmoit from the position of president of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) is yet to be accepted by the party.

Sources in the party said the party had not convened the executive committee meeting and the letter was still with the vice-president, KP Pangniang. The source added that the party was yet to decide whether to accept his resignation or not.

Basaiawmoit tendered his resignation on March 6 to the vice president of the party after the election debacle in which the HSPDP managed to secure only two seats, Sohiong and Mawkyrwat.