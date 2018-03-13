Assam CM urges students to help building clean, corruption-free country

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal interacted with a group of students of four higher educational institutions of the state at the Central Hall of Assam Legislative Assemble on Tuesday and urged them to shoulder equal responsibility with the government in building a “Swacch Bharat”.

Interacting with the students of Gauhati University, Cotton University, Swahid Smriti College, Belsar and Nalbari Commerce College, Chief Minister Sonowal said, “Beauty of democracy lies on the involvement of people and their active participation” adding that the public representatives carry the responsibility to highlight the issues of their constituencies in the floor of the House so that the same get adequate attention of the concerned ministers.

The chief minister also urged the students to work for developing clean environment in and around their educational institutions and the society as well. He quoted Mahatma Gandhi saying “Cleanliness is next to Godliness” and underlined the importance of having a clean society free from corrupt practices and filthy environment for a reformed and transformed society.

Sonowal further advised the students to mould their personality in tandem with the best ethical values and hoped that the experience gained by them through the exposure visit to the Legislative Assembly would immensely enrich them.

Taking part in the interaction, the students also shared their experience on the proceedings of the House. As part of the programme, the Chief Minister also gave away certificates of participation to the students of the visiting educational institutions.

It may be noted that the State Assembly has taken up this novel initiative under which students from different educational institutions of the state are invited to witness the proceedings of the House and they also get an opportunity to interact with the Chief Minister as part of the programme.