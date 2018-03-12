ULFA-I rebel Dristi Rajkhowa taking charge of GNLA untrue, say surrendered rebels

SHILLONG: Recent claims of GNLA sympathizers about the ULFA (Independent), deputy commander-in-chief and explosive expert, Dristi Rajkhowa taking control of the Garo outfit has been dismissed by the eight surrendered rebels who revealed that the ULFA-I leader fled from their hideout, three days after Sohan Shira’s death, without informing any of them.

The surrendered rebels, while interacting with the media on the sidelines of the surrender ceremony at police headquarters in Shillong on Monday afternoon said that following Sohan’s killing on February 24th at Dobu Achakpek’s Bawanggre area, they had fled deep into a place called Suanggre inside West Khasi Hills border.

It was while they were taking refuge in their new hideout, located between Nongshram and Shallang, that the ULFA-I leader decided to part ways with the group.

“He was disturbed by the killing of his close friend and blamed us for poor sentry duty. He said there is no guarantee of one’s life under such poor sentry duty,” revealed GNLA cadre Rahul (Nikam).

A day before fleeing the ULFA leader had asked them to remain united and continue their struggle but the same night, taking cover of darkness, quietly slipped away with his bodyguard without informing any of them.