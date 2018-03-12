‘Too early to comment on NPP-led MDA govt’

SHILLONG: Meghalaya, which was led by the Congress for a decade, saw a change of guard on the political front after the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) formed the government with Conrad Sangma as the new chief minister.

The Shillong Times spoke to a cross-section of people to solicit their views on and expectations from the new government.

Senior advocate VGK Kynta expected the government to last its full term and it is the expectations of everyone in the state.

“Few have their doubts but why not be positive? If the people have mandated the situation as such, so be it. I anticipated changes and developmental projects and schemes percolating benefiting the people of the state especially the poorer section of the society,” Kynta said.

Wishing the new government a grand success, Kynta hoped the coalition government could keep its flock together.

Meanwhile, organising cum publicity secretary of Meghalaya Upper Primary School Teachers Association EG War said nothing can be said at the moment as the government is new.

“Looking at the leader, we expect a change… I have nothing else to say but things will be clear within two years of its governance. We can actually see the difference of the coalition government,” he said.

With regard to the demands of teachers, War said the association is planning to prepare a new memorandum.

Basil Lyngdoh, president of Meghalaya Malaria Programme Workers Association echoed War’s views. “He (Conrad Sangma) has taken over as chief minister only recently, so nothing can be said right now as to how much he will be able to serve the public,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the association has been agitating against the state government led by Mukul Sangma to fulfil their long-pending demand of absorbing its workers into regular posts. “We wish to meet him (Conrad) and address our grievances,” he said, adding that he could not say much about the progress in the state.