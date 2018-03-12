ST/SC students of TISS, Guwahati resort to indefinite hunger strike

GUWAHATI: Forty-three SC/ST students of Tata Institute of Social sciences (TISS), Guwahati and hundreds of their supporting students from marginalized community have resorted to indefinite hunger strike from Monday, while others students continue with their academic activities in the institute.

The agitating students termed it as a ‘black day for education’ in an institute with visions to serve the poor and marginalised but failed to do so by cutting students aid, framing to policies which automatically send messages to student from poor not to apply to institute in the future.

The protest began on February 21 last with many demands being put forward across four campuses in Mumbai, Guwahati, Tujapur and Hyderabad. Demands of students to waive off fee for students are considered by TISS administration. However, students in the process of applying for the 2018 session and future aspirants remains uncertain. The protest has intensified in order to question the purpose of TISS Guwahati, how 66% reservation to the students from eight North East State makes sense if all aid will be cut.

The agitating students stated that they were left with no other option but to resort to indefinite hunger strike to intensify their protest as the TISS, Administration is set to waive off the Fees (including Dining Hall and Hostel Charges) to the socially marginalized (ST, SC and OBC’s) and economically backward students who wish to study various courses from June 2018 at the earliest.

(EoM)