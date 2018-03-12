Stir against limestone mine expansion

JOWAI: The Dorbar Shnong of Lumshnong village in East Jaintia Hills has opposed the proposed expansion of limestone mining by Star Cement from 9 lakh metric tons capacity per annum to 25 lakh metric tons.

The Dorbar Shnong has written to the Member Secretary of Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) seeking immediate cancellation of the proposed public hearing scheduled on March 15.

According to a statement issued by Lumshnong headman and village secretary, the proposed mining site is located around 200 meters from the residential area.

“If mining is allowed, it will have negative impact on water bodies and air pollution will also affect the health of the villagers”, the letter said.

The Dorbar has asked the MSPCB to cancel the public hearing for the interest of the entire residents of the village.

The Jaintia Student’s Movement has also supported the Lumshnong Dorbar Shnong and protested against the expansion move.

Earlier, several villagers from Lumshnong had also opposed expansion of mining activity.