Sri Sri University Odisha signs MoU with USTM for Art of Living education

GUWAHATI: The University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), in association with Sri Sri University, Odisha (SSU), an initiative of ‘Art of Living’, is soon going to start a full-fledged graduation, post-graduation and doctorate programme on Art of Living. As the formal step in this direction, Sri Sri University has signed an MoU with USTM on Monday at the campus of USTM in 9th Mile.

The MoU was signed by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM and Narendra Lamba, Director (Operations), SSU. The School of Yoga at USTM will be formally inaugurated by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar before commencement of the next academic session.

After signing of the pact, Narendra Lamba from Sri Sri University said that SSU will mentor USTM to help establish a state of the art Yoga Department with Graduation, Post-Graduation, Post-Graduation Diploma including Research Programmes in Yogic Sciences. Identified Faculty of SSU shall take classes at USTM for respective courses and syllabus with mutual consultation by USTM faculty with SSU Faculty.

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said, “The main objective of School of Yoga would be to open options in the field of teaching, research, instructing and entrepreneurship. Regular Art of Living programmmes like Yes+, Happiness Programmes will be conducted at USTM for students, faculty and staff to be incorporated in the curriculum in the suitable period keeping in view of the core academic activities of USTM”.

SSU will involve some of the selected faculty of USTM to be Co-investigator in their project proposals for funding and vice versa. SSU and USTM will also conduct some inter University friendly matches in selected sports on mutual consultation.

Sri Sri University was established under the Sri Sri University Act, 2009 and its focus is sustainable living, synthesis of ancient and modern along with innovation in teaching and learning process. It imparts holistic and value integrated education in order to develop visionary thinkers. Its mission is to create centres of excellence in knowledge and research across the fields of study in order to equip students to achieve the highest level of professional ability in a learning atmosphere that foster human values to serve the needs of local, national and global economies.