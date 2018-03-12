Sohtun asked to check migration from Assam

NONGPOH: Member of the KHADC Victor Rani raised concerns over influx of illegal immigrants from Assam into Ri Bhoi during a recent felicitation programme in Byrnihat.

Rani, while speaking at the programme organised to felicitate newly elected MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, urged the MLA to take measures to check the influx.

Congratulating NPP’s Sohtun on his victory, Rani said he should work hard to ensure all-round development of the constituency in Ri Bhoi.

Sohtun assured that he would take up development projects and deliver on his promises. He urged everyone to come forward and work together.

“I wish for the cooperation of all the candidates of other parties who contested against me for the welfare of the constituency,” the MLA added.

The Dorbar Shnong of Lum Nongthymmai, Ri Bhoi, organised a programme at the local Community Hall on Saturday.