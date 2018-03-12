Pastor asks faithful to stay away from social media hate remarks

JOWAI: Pastor Meshak Shylla has urged the youth to stay away from the war of words and hate comments on social media. He said this while preaching on the concluding day of the three-day 16th annual Church meeting of the Jingiaseng Samla Khasi Jaintia Presbyterian Synod Mihngi, Jaintia Hills, which was held at Sutnga Presbyterian Church on Sunday.

PWD (R) Minister Prestone Tynsong and Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla were among the dignitaries present at the church meeting.

Pastors GB Pohshna and Meshak Shylla were the main preachers who delivered their sermon in the first service at 10:30 am and in the afternoon session. Pohshna asked the faithful to obey and fear God for a better society. He reminded the Psalm chapter 37 verses 4 which stated, ‘Delight yourself in the Lord; And He will give you the desires of your heart.

Meanwhile, Shylla called upon the believers to repent for their sins. “Forget whatever happened to you in the past and whatever sins you have committed, live new life with God.”

Shylla also added that social media like Facebook and Twitter has become a battle field in which war of words is taking place with various hate comments. He urged the youth of the Church to stay away from such hate comments.