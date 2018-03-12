New govt will not last long: Salseng

SHILLONG: Former chief minister Salseng C Marak who was defeated in the just concluded Assembly polls said the non-Congress coalition would not last long.

Marak, who contested from Resubelpara, was defeated by his NPP opponent Timothy D Shira.

“We have seen many non-Congress coalition governments in the past, but they did not last,” Marak said.

A similar view was reportedly expressed by AICC general secretary CP Joshi who said the alliance’s internal conflicts would bring it down.

The 77-year-old former chief minister asserted that he would not retire from politics, though he would like to rest for some time.

On the reason for his defeat, Marak said in some areas in Bajengdoba under Resubelpara constituency, voters preferred other candidates.

“Moreover, factors related to clan have also played a role in my defeat,” Marak said.