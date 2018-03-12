MDA to face twin tests today

SHILLONG: The six-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government led by NPP will face twin tests in the form of election of the new Assembly Speaker and vote of confidence on Monday.

The MDA coalition has proposed the name of UDP leader and former chief minister Donkupar Roy for the post of Speaker while the Congress has fielded Winnerson Sangma.

An Assembly official said on the eve of the election of the new Speaker that since no one has withdrawn the nomination, both the ruling and the opposition will contest for the post of the Speaker. The election will be by secret ballot.

The MDA with 36 members in the House of 59 is confident to win the vote of confidence as well as the post of the Speaker.

Senior UDP leader Bindo Lanong said the MDA coalition expects some cross voting from the Congress.

The alliance partners held a meeting on Sunday to ensure unity in the coalition so that the important transactions of Monday are held smoothly.

Congress legislators had a meeting on Saturday to have unity ahead of the election of the Speaker.

While the MDA will issue whip to its members on Monday morning, the Congress had already issued the directive to their respective MLAs.

Good gesture missing

In 2013, the opposition did not put up any candidate for the post of Speaker that paved way for the smooth election of the Congress nominee, AT Mondal.

Though Ardent Basaiawmoit (HSPDP) wanted to contest the post of Speaker that year, he did not get adequate support and hence withdrew the nomination.

An MDA member said such a reciprocal gesture did not come from the Congress this time.