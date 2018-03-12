High Court orders a slew of measures for pedestrians

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya will hear the matter related to zebra crossing marks on city roads on April 20 after it had ordered a slew of measures to help pedestrians.

The matter was earlier brought before the court by petitioner Tilak Dasgupta by way of a PIL.

During the last hearing on February 26, the court directed the Public Works Department to paint and put appropriate markings wherever speed breakers have been installed within six weeks.

Earlier, as per the order of the court on February 19, an affidavit of compliance was filed by the Executive Engineer of the PWD that said work for painting of zebra crossings at Kachari Point near DC’s Office, Exit Gate to Main Secretariat, in front of SBI Main Branch, IGP Point near SP’s Office, Shillong Bar Association near the High Court and the entrance gate to Main Secretariat Office was done, and therefore, the Executive Engineer stated that there had been a substantial compliance of the court order.

However, the court found that the issue relating to zebra crossings should not be confined to the points raised by the petitioner in his petition.

“In our opinion, the issue required to be enlarged. We find that the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills District in his affidavit-in-opposition has also indicated 43 points where zebra crossing marks are required to be painted in the city of Shillong,” the court said.

According to the court, these zebra crossings should also be done on a priority basis.

The court hence granted six weeks’ time to the PWD to do the needful and paint the 43 zebra crossings, and to file an affidavit of compliance along with photographs.

The court also directed the Superintendent of Police to hold an awareness drive and educate the general public and drivers of two-wheelers and four-wheelers about the importance of zebra crossings and the manner in which the pedestrians should be allowed to walk on the zebra crossings.

“Such awareness drive should be held in various areas of Shillong in the next six weeks. The Superintendent of Police will file an affidavit of compliance also. We also direct the Public Works Department to paint and put appropriate markings wherever speed breakers have been installed on the roads within the same period,” the court said.