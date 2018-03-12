GNLA surrender marks beginning of end to militancy: Meghalaya Home Minister

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s new home minister James Pangsang K Sangma has hailed the surrender of the last remaining rebels of the once dreaded outfit GNLA terming their move to return to the mainstream as “the beginning of the end to militancy in Meghalaya”.

He also announced that the state government will have no negotiation with any organization which indulges in violence and criminal activities and reiterated Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s appeal to various militant organisations in both the eastern and western region of the state to shun violence and come back to the mainstream.

In an official surrender ceremony held at the police headquarters in Shillong on Monday afternoon, the last remaining eight members of the GNLA outfit handed over their weapons to the state home minister in the presence of Meghalaya Director General of Police, S B Singh and state Chief Secretary, Y Tsering and a host of top bureaucrats and officers of the force.

The rebels were led by senior GNLA cadre Rahul S Sangma alias Nikam and Sohan’s bodyguard Timbil Ch Marak alias Churik. However, dreaded IED expert and ULFA deputy commander-in-chief Dristi Rajkhowa did not surrender having fled with two of his personal assistants in the forests of Garo Hills.

With the surrender of the last batch of rebels who were with their chief Sohan D Shira when he was shot dead in an encounter with SF-10 commandos at Bawagre, the rebel group now literally ceases to exist. Apart from its chairman Champion Sangma who continues to languish in Shillong prison, the once formidable rebel group has run out of arms and cadres.

“Today is a day of great significance and I thank the people of Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills, church leaders, civil society organizations, police and government departments who worked in harmony to restore peace to the disturbed areas of our state,” said James Sangma.

The eight rebels handed over 2 AK 56 rifles, an INSAS rifle, a foreign made Glock pistol, one semi machine gun (SMG), a .303 rifle, a 9 mm pistol and a large quantity of ammunition.

Hailing the move by the eight rebels to give up the armed struggle, the home minister said that “it takes great courage” to do the right thing.

“I congratulate them for their decision to give up arms and join the mainstream and I also congratulate their families who are getting their sons back with them,” said James Sangma while also announcing that they would be provided with the government rehabilitation package and given guidance and counseling.

Giving an insight into the insurgency problem which has plagued both the eastern and western region of the state, the home minister said that that fight against militancy has been a long one.

He recalled that in 2004 a tripartite agreement was signed between the central and state governments with the now disbanded A’chik National Volunteers Council (ANVC) which led to peace for some years in the Garo Hills region.

While militancy in the eastern part was curbed by 2003 and kept under control due to the consistent efforts of the police department as well as the will of the people to resist the efforts of militants to gain any ground, yet, in the Garo Hills region the insurgency problem was spearheaded by the GNLA and the mushrooming of several other rebel outfits like the LAEF, ASAK, UALA, AMEF among others.

“There were a large number of kidnappings and extortions as well as death of civilians and police personnel,” recalled James about the insurgency situation in the Garo Hills at that point of time.

He said that the turning point was the resistance by the people against militancy as they came out in large numbers joining rallies and peace initiatives.

“The church leaders and NGOs played an important part and were supported by various government departments especially the police department,” said James Sangma.

He did not fail to mention the crucial role played by the state police in curbing militancy in the Garo Hills region.

“It is important to note that the fight against militancy was spearheaded by Meghalaya Police itself especially SOT and SWAT teams and SF-10 personnel. Everyone contributed to this fight and at various points of time, we were also supported by the Meghalaya Home Guards,” said the home minister while lauding their contribution and efforts.

With the decline in insurgency activities in the state, the government plans to now concentrate in improving other facets of policing in the state. “We are going to fight crimes against women, children and human trafficking. We will also strengthen the police further in forensic science and other modern equipment,” said James Sangma.