End of GNLA: Eight cadres surrender

SHILLONG/ TURA: Eight cadres of the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) surrendered at Akelgre village, 8 km from Williamnagar, in East Garo Hills on Sunday.

Police said the armed militants were with Sohan D Shira during the February 24 gun battle at Bawalgre but they managed to escape. Shira was killed in the firing.

Interestingly, dreaded ULFA deputy commander in chief and IED expert Drishti Rajkhowa was not part of the eight cadres who gave up arms.

The surrendered militants are Rahul S Sangma alias Nikam, who was a senior member, Klubirth Sangma alias Keke, Chonbirth Ch Marak, Sujit G Momin alias Roben, Hendison M Sangma alias Newak, Barningstone S Sangma alias Willam and Thangkam Ch Momin alias Bilwat.

Former chief minister Mukul Sangma welcomed the decision of the GNLA cadres to abjure violence and commended the church and the police department on their efforts to bring the youths back to the mainstream.

Sangma said on Sunday the Meghalaya police has proved itself to be one of the finest in the country as the department has worked hard to maintain law and order and tackle militancy despite several challenges.

“Everybody toiled selflessly to create the much needed enabling environment for our misguided youths to shed their life of violence and return home to become an asset to their families, society, state and nation as a whole,” he added.

Speaking about the rehabilitation package for the surrendered cadres, Sangma said there was discrepancy in the packages offered by the Centre and the state.

“The package given by the state is higher than that given by the central government. That’s why there are so many problems with ANVC-B since they signed a tripartite text of settlement with both the state and the Centre,” he added.

Sustained police operations compelled the remaining rebels to surrender rather than regroup. The eight rebels will officially surrender before Home Minister James K Sangma in Shillong on Monday afternoon.