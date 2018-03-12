Contesting from Ampati depends on party: Conrad

SHILLONG: All eyes are on Ampati, the home constituency of former chief minister Mukul Sangma, as NPP has decided to wait and watch the former’s move on the seat.

Mukul, who contested and won both Ampati and Songsak seats, is more inclined to vacate Ampati to pave way for his daughter Miani D Shira to contest the constituency.

The former chief minister is expected to tender his resignation from one seat by March 17.

When asked whether he would contest from Ampati, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “It is up to the party to take a decision on the matter.”

The Tura MP will have to give up his Lok Sabha seat within six months and contest any Assembly seat to carry on as the chief minister.

Garo Hills will witness by-polls to three seats — any of the seats vacated by Mukul, Williamnagar and Tura Lok Sabha seats.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the date for holding bypoll in Williamnagar which is vacant following the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone Sangma.