Conrad favours presenting a full-fledged budget

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said, he government would go for presenting a full-fledged budget rather than first presenting a budget for three months to be followed by another for the next nine months.

“When you prepare a budget it is for the whole year. Based on situations we decide whether to go for a vote on account for three months or we give a full budget but we are in favor of going for a full-fledged budget so that the work can start,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Cabinet meeting was held to discuss on the content of the Governor’s address on Monday. Addressing the press, the Chief Minister said, “The main objective of the cabinet meeting is to go into the details of the Governor’s address and after the approval of the Governor’s address by the Cabinet it will be send to the Governor for his approval.”

Asked as to when the budget session of the state Assembly would be held, he said that it would be decided by the business advisory committee and he refused to comment on the exact date.

Commenting on the number of days, Sangma said, “We are trying to ensure that sufficient time is given so that members requirements are met as well as private members and government‘s business too.”