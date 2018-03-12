Conrad assures to protect, preserve wildlife

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that state government is committed to protect and preserve wildlife in the state. When asked on his comments on the letter written by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi to him highlighting on rampant poaching in the state, Sangma said, “I have not got the opportunity to read the letter yet but it is a matter of concern.” “The state government is committed to ensure that wildlife is protected as it is one of the treasure of our state and we will like to preserve and protect it,” he said. He added that after things get moving in the respective departments, he would be sitting with the concern officers to figure out how to address the issue.