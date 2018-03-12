7-state 2,200km Bike Ride to spread awareness on Cancer flagged off in Silchar

GUWAHATI: A seven-state 2,200-km long bike rally in the North East was flagged off today in Silchar in South Assam to spread awareness on cancer. The rally participated by 25 doctors and staff of Cachar Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and the biking group, Silchar Thumpers. The rally is a joint collaboration between Tata Trusts, Cachar Cancer Hospital and associated partners.

Along the 2,200-km journey, the riders will cross Shillong, Guwahati, Tezpur, Itanagar, Dibrugarh, Kohima, Imphal, Aizawl and Agartala. The bikers will return to Silchar on March 22 for the closing ceremony.

Along with the bike ride, a 5-km run attracted participation from doctors and citizens.

In every state capitals and town, the rally passes through, the rider’s arrival will be accompanied by a series of events – street plays, sensitization and educational talks as well as stories of cancer patients.

In addition, workshops on cancer research and careers in oncology will be conducted for medical students and nurses in Guwahati by Tata Memorial Hospital (Mumbai), Adyar Cancer Institute (Chennai) and Regional Cancer Centre (Trivandrum).

During the rally, the doctors will interact with people and organizations at locations along the route to spread awareness about cancer, its preventive measures, detection aspects and treatment modalities.

The North-Eastern Region with a population of approximately five crores sees about 45,000 new cancer cases every year. Across India, Aizawl district in Mizoram reported the highest rate of incidence among males, while Papumpare district in Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest incidence number among females. Among males, head and neck is the most prevalent form of cancer making up ~40% of the total cases, while among females, head and neck, cervical cancer make up ~20% each and breast cancer makes up another ~15%.

Dr Arnie Purushotham, Medical Director- Cancer Care Programme, Tata Trusts said, “Tata Trusts’ purpose is to both support delivery of high quality and affordable cancer care closer to patients’ homes, and also to generate mass awareness about its prevention and early detection. There is a high Incidence of tobacco-related cancers in the North East Region such as Oral and Lung Cancer. Many of these cancers are curable through preventative measures, screening & early detection. Along with the Cachar Cancer Hospital & Research Centre and the National Cancer Grid, we have launched the Together We Can Beat Cancer: Run and Ride 2018 as a community-driven, multi-platform awareness initiative across the region.”

With the need to shift focus from curative to awareness and early detection programmes and thereby increasing chances of a patient’s survival, Tata Trusts have embarked upon several initiatives, from implementing the National Cancer Grid — a network of 126 cancer hospitals in India — along with Tata Memorial Hospital to conducting a proof-of-concept in cross-subsidised screening programmes for certain types of cancers. The Tata Trusts have further partnered with the Government of Assam for development of 17 centres across Assam.

Tata Trusts is also working with Emmanuel Health Association, Ajmal Foundation, Deepshika Foundation, National Service Scheme, Rotary Foundation- District 3240 (India), among others for cancer care awareness and screening in the outreach program being conducted for these institutions.

This initiative is further supported by Sambandh Health Foundation, Doctors for You, Pensa Foundation, Assam Rifles, Shillong Commerce College, Baptist Christian Hospital (Tezpur), Manbha Foundation, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong (Department of Surgical Oncolgy), Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Arunchal State Hospital, Assam Medical College. State cancer institute (Guwahati), Association of oncologist of North East India, Association of Surgeon of Assam, State Cancer Society of Arunachal Pradesh , Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences Hospital (TRIHMSH) , Aunachal State Nursing School, Naharlagun, Indian Medical Association – Arunachal State Branch, United Charity, Arunachal Vivekananda Yuva Shakti, Arunachal Mirror, Pratistuti, Naga Hospital, RIMS (Imphal), Pachhunga University College (Aizwal), NCD cell (Govt. of Aizwal), Tripura State Hospital.