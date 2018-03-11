Wonderwalls in City

A group of young artists in the city has taken up paint brushes to bring about a change in the face of concrete ugliness of the city. Their motto: to beautify Shillong and inspire a generation of young artists through street art.
Street art, a modern form of creative expression, has become a potent language of protest worldwide. It is defined as a form of visual art created in public locations. This form of art has been used across the world to defy the corrupt system, raise voice against oppression, make the mass aware of political wiles or simply add colours to the moribund existence.
“Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable,” Banksy, a renowned guerrilla artist, had said.
However, the 10 local artists in the city are not delivering hard-hitting messages but looking to create awareness on the power of the medium.
“The street art festival, which was held on Women’s Day, is a movement to promote art in the city,” is how the young artists describe the initiative.
The artists started with painting murals on the walls of Nightingale House Nursing Training Centre at Barik Point. They started working on the two paintings last Friday and inaugurated the murals on Women’s Day as a tribute to the fair sex. The paintings of two women, one in traditional Khasi attire and the other a modern reincarnation, show the changing face of empowerment. They are the imagination of two artists — Sanjib Roy aka Yantr and Oliver Wendell Lyndem aka OWL.
The task is daunting. After conceptualising the murals, the artists use a special software to put the paintings in grids. The toughest part is making them a reality as the artists have to climb up the unstable bamboo scaffolding.
The one-month project will include several other government buildings which will get an artistic makeover. Besides the 10 local artists, seven recognised names from across the country will also be part of the project.
Asked about the subjects the artists will work on, Yantr said it depends on the artists and their creativity.
“There will be varied subjects. Most importantly, the project will give young and struggling artists in the state a platform to display their talent,” he added.
Reynold Marpna, the artist manager, said the initiative would also help youngsters stay away from drug abuse and other bad habits. “It can be a distraction from the menaces which afflict the youth in the city as well as other parts of the state.”
The artists are working with minimum financial support but do not think fund crunch will deter them from pursuing their passion. They are using weather-shield paints which will last for over seven years.
When asked about the characteristics of the independent public art, the artists said, “It has the power to grab one’s attention. For example, if a wall is empty, no one will bother to look at it but if it is beautified in a creative manner then instantly your sight will be drawn to it,” the artists added with a counter question.
“Why will you stop and admire a street art or installation,” was the counter question from the group.
Well, solely for the boldness of the artist who could give expression to his intricate imaginations without qualms about the criticisms and consequences, was the layman’s answer.
Street art or neo-graffiti, though considered one of the strongest media of expression in today’s world of technology and gadgets, is yet to be incorporated in the organised art market but this has not lessened the admiration and curiosity for wall graffiti.
“It is just an expression of the talents and a desire if possible to inspire an art scene in Shillong that will support other artists having their own unique talents, and make a living out of it if possible,” said the team members.
~ NM
