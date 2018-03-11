May this day of colour brighten our
soul with all its divergent shades.
May our days be filled with
peace as we step forward;
touching the tick of time.
May our days, touch the
beauty of life, as we amble
towards our destination.
May our days be covered with charm
as we proceed to a new mile;
full of good luck cards
May our days be bound with love
as we colour ourselves with all
elate notion and everlasting blessings.
May this colourful festival
erase all our gloomy aspects;
and imbue with positive vibes.
Syeda Shabina Rahman
Looking back
The insider in me with sad ink
prompt my tolerance
to bear burdens of outside tricks
to scrutinize abandoned corpses
of humanity in inhuman hearts
of civility in uncivil minds
and build up a new faith
that will bridge the oddest gaps.
That I distance my sights from fire
does not invite darkness
in heavy moments of depressions
because, I need light not disaster.
Sometimes, pure darkness gives light
torching pilgrims to their goals
if you don’t fall in its love
if you want to hear
only the doves’ wings
to greet the sun after
a very peaceful night.
The outsider me is soulful with friends
loves man and hates pretenders
always tries to be vocal
always bold to be a crusader
against evils that spoil human realms.
This is the trouble with the total me
battling within with sadness and happiness
with judgement and its apparent impacts
to face the world I live in with due honour.
Bipul Kalita
It is her I painted
If time would take me again to that
moment,
that moment when I briefly kissed her
timid lips
before we sipped our cup of tea.
I remember taking the paint brush and painting her face
as she daydreamed in the sofa.
She smiled at me as she held the painting in her soft hands…
That smile I painted yesterday…
Then she disappeared from my life,
and I spent my precious hours
painting and painting,
the memory of her etched in my heart.
