USTM signs MoU with CIPET

GUWAHATI: The University of Science & Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET), here recently which is expected to benefit both the institutes through faculty and student exchange program, submission of collaborative projects and conduction of seminar, workshops etc. jointly as outreach program.

Moreover, CIPET will offer students of USTM and the REgioal Institute of Science and Technology (RIST) the opportunity of carrying internship leading to final semester project along with skill enhancing, industry oriented training thereby enhancing employability.

CIPET Guwahati is well equipped with the latest sophisticated modern plant and machinery for design, development of dies and tools, plastics processing, testing and evaluation of plastics products and CAD/CAM/CAE facilities. The facilities shall be of immense benefit to the students of Chemistry, Physics and all the branches of engineering especially those for mechanical and Civil Engineering branches.

Its testing laboratory has been accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories. The MoU was signed at CIPET campus by B P Pathra, Director and Head, CIPET, Guwahati and Dr AH Barbhuiya, Academic Registrar, USTM in presence of Dr Amit Choudhury, Dean, School of Business Sciences along with faculty members of USTM and RIST.