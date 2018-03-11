Rape accused convicted

TURA: A person who was accused of raping a minor girl in 2014 has been convicted to undergo imprisonment for ten years and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police M G R Kumar informed that the judgement was passed by the Special Court (POCSO), West Garo Hills, Tura in connection with Tura Women P.S Case No. 40(8) 14 U/S 376/506 IPC, R/W Sec. 7/8 of POCSO Act in which the accused, Rongjeng Ch Marak of village Mongalgre under Dadenggre Police Station in West Garo Hills was convicted.

The SP added that in the event of default of fine, an additional one year of imprisonment will have to be served by the accused.

Further, the accused has also been convicted to serve another three years of imprisonment under section 506 IPC for threatening the victim, the SP said.