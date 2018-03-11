Pharmacist accused of sexual assault

SHILLONG: A lady filed an FIR at the Mahendraganj Police Station, South West Garo Hills alleging sexual assault by the salesman of a pharmacy on February 24, 2018.

In the FIR, she stated that the pharmacy salesman, Sudangru Modak, forced her to undergo medical check-up and took her to the check-up room against her will where, she alleged, the molestation took place.

The woman from Nagarpora village went to Mahendraganj for shopping along with her husband and child.

In this connection, she has urged the Officer in-charge of the police station to look in to the matter seriously.