People ignore admin order, burn forests in SWKH

MAWKYRWAT: At a time when global warming is creating havoc and scientists and governments around the world are scurrying to find a solution to the problem, villagers in South West Khasi Hills are still burning forests.

A visit to different places in Mawkyrwat C&RD block revealed that a majority of the people are still practising burning of forests and barren land every year.

Even for Laitlawsang where most of the government offices are located, people do not spare the green cover.

“Burning of land or forest has become a habit for the people of Mawkyrwat. Every year, burning of land and forest start from Laitlawsang near the Deputy Commissioner’s office but this year it started from other places. I don’t think they have a motive of destroying the environment but they burnt grasses and forests for fun,” said C. Nongsiej, a local.

Nongsiej added that he does not find any logic in the act even today.

“It is unfortunate that people here do not understand the importance of protecting the environment,” said K. Lyngdoh, another local resident.

Lyngdoh added that the celebration of World Environment Day “does not make sense and spending lakhs of rupees every year for tree plantation is useless because come February-March, all of them will be burnt”.

Both the locals pointed out that the district magistrate’s prohibition order falls on deaf ears every year. “It is high time that the district administration find ways to protect the environment by working together with the Dorbar Shnong so that this problem can be thwarted,” said Lyngdoh.