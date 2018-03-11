NFR banks on new govt for fast tracking Byrnihat project

SHILLONG: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is counting on the new government for expediting the delayed railway projects in Meghalaya.

An NFR official looking after the Tetelia-Byrnihat-Shillong railway project said on Saturday he hoped for the railway projects to be revived under the new dispensation.

The official said the contractor who was implementing the Tetelia-Byrnihat railway project suffered massive loss when his machineries were burnt last year.

“Now we may have to close his contract and allot the work to a new contractor,” the official said while adding that the work is progressing smoothly on the Assam stretch but work has not been resumed along the small stretch under Meghalaya.

Officials said it depended on the state government how it wanted to take the project forward by providing full-proof security to NFR employees.

On the other hand, the Byrnihat-Shillong project has also not made any progress though survey has been done for the same.

“The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council so far has not given their consent for the project from Byrnihat to Lailad,” the NFR official said.

The official pointed out that as per the new central policy, no construction work can begin until land is fully available.

The Indian Railways is contemplating to connect all the eight states in the North East by 2020 under the Narendra Modi-led government’s ‘Mission 2020’, “which will be implemented strictly within the stipulated time frame”.

However, pressure groups in Meghalaya are demanding a comprehensive and effective mechanism for checking influx before the introduction of railway in the state.

The 21.5-km Tetelia-Byrnihat railway line is estimated to be completed at a cost of around Rs 385 crore.

For the proposed railway line from Byrnihat to Shillong, it will have 10 stations and the last railway station will be set up at the New Shillong Township.