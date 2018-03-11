News Capsule

SSLC

The headmistress of Osisa Secondary School has clarified that all female students appearing for the SSLC exam from the school reached the appointed centre calmly and on time after being re-directed there. The Headmistress added that they were accompanied by responsible teachers and none suffered from anxiety or trauma.

Competition

Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India, under IEC programme organised a painting competition for school students of standard 6, 7 and 8 on the theme “Save Water, Secure Life” on Saturday at Aurobindo Institute of Indian Culture, Shillong. An empowered committee of jury members comprising of renowned national artists hailing from Shillong initially selected fifty best paintings from a total of 1850 students from 41 schools from all over Meghalaya.