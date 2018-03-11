MDA to meet today to discuss survival strategy

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) comprising NPP, UDP, PDF, HSPDP and BJP will meet on Sunday evening to chalk out a strategy for the election of the Speaker and vote of confidence scheduled for Monday.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Saturday that the matter related to issuing of whip to the coalition partners will be decided in the meeting.

As per schedule, the election to the Assembly Speaker will be held first followed by vote of confidence.

While former chief minister and senior UDP legislator Donkupar Roy is the candidate of MDA for the post of the Speaker, the Congress has fielded Winnerson Sangma.

The MDA has the support of 36 members comprising NPP (19), UDP (6), HSPDP (2), PDF (4), BJP (2), lone NCP (Saleng Sangma), Independents Samuel Sangma and Lambor Malngiang in the House of 59, while the Congress has 21 seats, including an additional seat being held by former chief minister Mukul Sangma.

While independent MLA SK Sunn is yet to decide which side he will go, the lone KHNAM member, Adelbert Nongrum, had made it clear that he would not support the Congress though he would sit in the opposition.

The election to the remaining Williamnagar seat was deferred following the death of NCP candidate Jonathone Sangma.