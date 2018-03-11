Lend me your ears

When Trevor Horn in silver-framed shades sang with a solemn face, Video Killed the Radio Star, in the late 1970s, it was a new era of entertainment. Horn, however, perceived it as the end of a pioneer — They took the credit for your second symphony/Rewritten by machine on new technology.
But radio, the most popular medium of entertainment and important source of worldwide information in post-colonial India, was not to die. The resurgence of the humble gadget in the world of new age entertainment was dramatic and the subsequent success story is exemplary. For radio stars, it was a whole new sky of opportunities. They became one of the most admired entertainers who could win hearts just by words. Welcome to the world of electromagnetic waves and the superheroes who run the show.
Shillong, which got into the groove of western music earlier than other parts of the country, has wonderful memories of radio as a medium of entertainment and the unseen heart-throbs who go by the professional name of Radio Jockey, RJ being the chic acronym.
Every Shillongite rued when Radio Oooh La La, the first private radio station, shut down in the mid-2000s. But the void was filled up immediately by Red FM 93.5. Now there are two more private radio stations in the city — Radio Mirchi 91.1 FM and 98.3 Big FM.
Red FM was established in 2008 as S FM then changing its name. “It was Keith Wallang who suggested our CEO Nisha Narayan to come up with a radio station for Shillong. It turned out to be a very good idea,” says Desmond Rimaki Sunn or RJ Ray of Red FM.
Radio Mirchi 91.1 FM, a nationwide network, went on air on February 15 last year. It was formally inaugurated on March 17 by former chief minister Mukul Sangma. Big FM joined the league by the end of June last year.
From your morning cup of tea to your supper, the RJs have a variety to offer. They can be your friend, philosopher and guide, or lovers who desire no commitment and yet can ensure your full trust. They are invisible and still a part of every household.
With the starting of new bands, opportunities for radio jockeys opened up creating a competitive field in the small hill town and necessitating innovations to make radio programmes more appealing.
What it takes
Communication skill is the most important criterion for an individual to become a popular RJ. “What we look for in an applicant is the skill of talking alone, that he/she is talking to the listeners who are friends,” says James Pariat, Programming Head at Radio Mirchi, which is a pioneer radio station launched in 1993 before Times FM. The corporate office is based in Mumbai.
When asked what they look for in an applicant for the job, Kitbok Phankon or RJ Kit, says, “We desire graduates preferably Mass Communications who have a good voice. A personal interview is taken after which there is a voice test where the applicant brings his/her demo. There is presentation with a script which is then sent to the head office in Chennai. There is also a Skype interview being done with the heads, and after it training is given in the studio for scripting, copy-writing and production.”
“But we also look for other skills in the applicant like editing and graphic designing,” says RJ Ray, the Assistant Programming Head.
On being asked what they look for personality and character-wise, RJ Kit, who is also the producer, says, “Since we are like stand-up comedians where we become certain funny characters, we want the applicant to possess a sense of humour. Our job is to uplift spirits, to make people laugh and smile.”
Besides the fun at work place, an RJ’s job is not easy for the team has to sit every week in meetings to ideate.
“As a team, we sit together and think of ideas which are then sent to our heads for approval. For example all our sparklers and song parodies are being devised newly. We leave out ideas which don’t work,” says Dameshuwa Rymbai or RJ Zac of Red FM.
The team also keeps a close eye on what type of music is trending. “We go for the Top Ten on music charts and also award winning songs,” adds the assistant producer.
At Radio Mirchi, there is rigorous software training for applicants who are sent to Delhi and Kolkata. “Nothing is impromptu on air. Each RJ prepares a script which I approve,” says Pariat.
Gordon Rangad or RJ Gordon says radio jockeys with the given time slots have to focus on playing good music. This music has to be the Top Ten on the charts. “Our objective is to make people happy,” he adds.
Pariat and Marisa Syiem or RJ Marisa are the think tank for the team while RJ Gordon looks after music activities.
Big FM looks for graduates who possess a skill of talking. “We have a robust preparation system for RJs before they go on air”, says Baiarphang S Kurbah or MJ Bob.
The organisation looks for precision and entertainment where RJs or MJs cannot talk for more than one minute. “We talk less and play more good music for our listeners” says Jenneth Mawlong or MJ Jen.
The station has only two RJs who they prefer to call MJs or music jockeys, MJ Bob and MJ Jen.
“The job is challenging. You need to create a benchmark of your own to make an impression on people,” says RJ Marisa of Radio Mirchi.
Music they play
While some radio stations target the youth, others maintain a balance. For instance, Red FM plays 80 per cent English songs, 10 per cent regional songs and 10 per cent Hindi. These songs are being bought legally from record labels where the company signs deals.
“Our shows are sponsored by brands. Sparklers or advertisements like Spoin and Liaw and Bah Thias and Mawsawa are filled with humour where we sensitise people on drunk driving, using seat belts etc,” says RJ Ray.
Before going on air, Radio Mirchi did extensive surveys on people’s choice of music. Its target audience are youths from 18 to 25 years. “We also play oldies during the daytime for old folks,” says RJ Marisa.
The station gives no names for programmes. It has a morning jock from 7 to 12 am, afternoon jock from 12 to 4 pm, evening jock from 4 to 9 pm and night jock from 9 to 12 pm.
The RJs comment on trending topics updating listeners on the newest fashion, music and technology. “As a company there’s the need to constantly evolve. So we have regular meetings for ideating,” says RJ Marisa.
RJ Mad Boy Nicky J or Nicholas J Kharnami has a popular quiz show called My Shillong My Pride about the history and cultural facts about the city. He has been a veteran in the field formerly known as Bah Manik. “Bah Manik has evolved into another comical character called Mad Boy Nicky J,” says RJ Nicky J, smiling.
Popularly known as “the only retro station in Shillong”, Big FM focuses on playing classic hits. Its programmes have songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
Big FM had done extensive surveys on listeners’ taste of music. “Our selling point is the quality and selection of our music,” says K Mark Swer, Executive Producer and Music Manager.
“We need to have our fingers on the pulse of the city to be relevant. We go for topics that are current and trending,” explains MJ Bob.
The station targets listeners above 25 years of age. The team introspects and thinks together in meetings every week to come up with best ideas, Swer informs.
With just some months from its establishment, Big FM tied up with Bacardi NH 7 Weekender setting up a stall in the venue last year.
Some of the station’s popular shows are Big Studio with interviews and performances of local musicians, Suhana Safar, which plays Bollywood songs hosted by RJ Anu Kapoor and Football Diaries in collaboration with Meghalaya State League which gives interviews, profiles, news and updates on the football scene in Shillong.
There is also School Hour show in which MJs talk about the school going experience with interviews of school children, parents and teachers. There are also shows that update on events and important issues.
When asked what have been their best shows so far, RJ Kit talks about Red Request show, Karaoke with Ray, Prank Call and Jingkthamaloi or Riddles being the best ones.
“I would also like to add that late Leslie Hardinge Pde had a popular show for us called Besbha Show when we first started. He had a charisma and a terrific sense of humour,” says RJ Ray.
Outstation interaction
Most of the radio stations and RJs and MJs have a world outside the confines of the production room.
Red FM organises road shows and usually collaborates with Meghalaya Aids Control Society to spread awareness on HIV AIDS in rural pockets. Infotainment is the objective with quiz, humour and games which have content on the issue.
“We also organise phawar competitions in rural areas with outdoor broadcasting. Both MACS and Municipal department called us for upcoming phawar artists like John Thongi who first made a name in our programmes,” says RJ Zac.
“Grace Maureen Sohliya (of The Stage fame) also made a name by first singing in our radio station when she was in school,” adds RJ Zac.
The radio station has also been involved in charity work where its listeners recently donated food and clothing to Williams Boys Home, Bethany Society and Missionaries of Charity.
When asked how they feel about the competition with two new stations coming up, RJ Ray says, “We are glad of the competition. It makes us want to push more. Also constructive criticism helps in making us grow and improve”.
RJ Nicky J of Radio Mirchi has been involved in outdoor social activities. He stands holding a placard with a question mark in places where people throw waste to raise awareness on environment. He had visited places like Lumpyngngad, Golf Links and Umpling standing with his placard to sensitise concerned locals and the authorities. “Being a one man army, I am just voicing out on this issue. Also radio as a medium helps in spreading awareness,” he says.
The Shillong Municipal Board and the Forest Department appreciated his efforts and had teamed up with him to sensitise people.
The radio station had also been involved in charity work. Superbike group NERD was invited for Mirchi Jingle All The Way where there was a rally from Additional Secretariat to Nongrim Hills, Polo, Golf Links which ended at Missionaries of Charity, Shanti Bhavan. The RJs distributed food to the old age people. Local singers Lamphang Syiemlieh and Jasmine Ralte performed Christmas carols at the event.
During Children’s Day the RJs urged listeners to bring over old stuff to the station to donate to Reach Ministries, Mawblei.
Similarly, Big FM has collaborated with Robin Hood Army organisation donating food packets to the poor on its premises on World Rights Day.
The station also organised Be Santa Campaign where MJs went to Government and corporate offices and urged listeners for donations which were sent to The Salesian Sisters, Bethany Society and Providence School.
The station had recently tied up with the hip hop community of Shillong, Mox Party, to organise workshops, slam poetry competition and performances in Mellow Mood Café.
Critiques at home
Radio jockeying is an “unconventional” job where performers need to update themselves and evolve with time. For most of them, the best critiques are at home.
RJ Gordon of Radio Mirchi says his mother is always supportive and “brings the best in me”.
“Constructive criticism from her always helps me grow as a radio jockey. I incorporate her ideas deleting away the negative aspects,” he adds.
RJ Jen too finds solace in her family. “My parents always encourage me to chase my dreams. I chose this job because I love music. They have been a moral support teaching me to be honest, truthful and hardworking,” she concedes.
For RJ Kit, his proud daughter and supportive wife are the inspiration.
The job of a radio jockey is fun-filled but unpredictable. But RJ Mad Boy Nicky J says the monthly pay package provides financial security. Besides the constant feedback from family and ardent listeners, the artiste says “I am competing with myself to give the best”.
“My family members, especially my parents, appreciate my talent. Their criticisms help me grow. I always tell them that at the end of the day it’s job satisfaction that matters,” says RJ Zach.
