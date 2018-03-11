Eight GNLA cadres give up

TURA: The remaining members of Sohan Shira’s outfit GNLA has finally given themselves up to authorities on Sunday at Akelgre village, 8 Kms from Williamnagar, in East Garo Hills.

The eight armed militants had been with Sohan Shira during the police encounter at Bawalgre recently but managed to escape. In that encounter Sohan Shira was shot dead.

Sustained police operations compelled the remaining rebels to give themselves rather than to regroup.

Interestingly, dreaded ULFA-I deputy commander in chief and IED expert Dristi Rajkhowa was not part of the eight member surrendered group.

The eight rebels will be officially surrendering before Meghalaya Home Minister James K Sangma at Shillong on Monday afternoon.

The surrendered GNLA cadres are: Klubirth [email protected], Chonbirth ch marak, Rahul S [email protected] nikam, Sujit G [email protected] roben, Hendison M Sangma @ newak, Barningstone S Sangma @ Willam, Hangkam ch Momin @ bilwat, Pinbil Ch Marak @ churik. Rahul alias Nikam is said to be a senior member of the rebel group.